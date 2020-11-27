Mizoram reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

Mizoram witnessed 23 new cases of COVID-19 which took the state's total tally to 3,788, said the state government on Friday. Among the total cases, 3,352 patients have recovered. There are 431 active cases with 5 deaths in the state.

The maximum active cases have been reported from Aizawl district which is 198 followed by Lawngtlal (92), Lunglel (29), Serchhip (60), Champai (23), Kolasib (12), Mamit (8), Khawzawl (5), Siaha (2), Hnahthial (1), Saitual (1), as per the data shared by official tweeter handle of Chief Minister of Mizoram. There are 2,794 male and 994 female COVID cases across the state, it added. (ANI)

