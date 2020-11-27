Left Menu
Use of tear gas aggravated misery of farmers already in tears over farm laws: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday condemned the use of force against the farmers by Haryana police and said that tear gas and water cannon "aggravated the misery of farmers" who are already in tears against the three recently-enacted farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 20:34 IST
Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday condemned the use of force against the farmers by Haryana police and said that tear gas and water cannon "aggravated the misery of farmers" who are already in tears against the three recently-enacted farm laws.

"Farmers were marching peacefully. They are already in tears and tear gas was fired on them. Water cannons are dangerous in this weather, yet they were used. There is only one solution and that is to talk with the farmers and sort out their issues. Their demands are valid and we are also supporting them," Hooda told ANI here. Hooda also requested people of Haryana help the farmers coming towards Delhi by providing them food, shelter, and any kind of medical help.

"I would request the people of Haryana that marching farmers should not face any shortage of food. If they require medical help, people should provide it along with shelter," he added. Hooda also urged the state and central governments to listen to the grievances of the farmers and find a solution.

"I would urge the government to have talks with them (farmers) and find a solution as soon as possible. These three laws are not in the favour of farmers as they want a minimum support price (MSP) guarantee from the government. Contract farming will not have MSP. Corporates will do hoarding and price will inflate according to demand and supply and farmers will be compelled to resort to distress sale. The solution can only be found through dialogue and friction should be avoided," he said. He said despite Haryana government's "efforts to suppress the farmers," they now have a place in Burari area for demonstrations.

The former Haryana Chief Minister said that issues raised by farmers were genuine. Police used tear gas to disperse farmers at Singhu border between Haryana and Delhi on Friday morning during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the farm laws.

Later in the day, farmers were granted permission to hold peaceful protests at Nirankari Ground in North-West Delhi over their demands. Haryana Police had on Thursday used water cannon and tear gas to stop the protesting farmers from reaching Delhi.

