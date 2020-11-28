Left Menu
Malegaon blasts: Bombay HC allows Sayyed Nisar to intervene in Prasad Purohit's plea

The Bombay High Court on Thursday allowed an application filed by 2008 Malegaon bomb blast victim Syyed Ahmed Nisar to intervene in the plea filed by accused Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit challenging cognizance of charges against him.

28-11-2020
Malegaon blasts: Bombay HC allows Sayyed Nisar to intervene in Prasad Purohit's plea
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The High Court allowed Nisar Ahmed Sayyed to be made a respondent to Lt Col Prasad Purohit's plea to quash charges against him. Sayyed was the father of one of the six persons who died in the 2008 Malegaon blast.

Purohit had moved the court challenging the sanction to prosecute him. He is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case along with BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Ajay Rahirkar, Sameer Kulkarni and Sudhakar Chaturvedi.

They have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the Explosive Substances Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). As many as six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008. (ANI)

