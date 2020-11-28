Left Menu
Amid a continued surge in Coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, the auspicious 'Ram Barat', earlier scheduled for Saturday in Ayodhya, has been cancelled.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-11-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 13:00 IST
'Ram Barat' cancelled due to Covid-19 effect in Ayodhya
VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid a continued surge in Coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, the auspicious 'Ram Barat', earlier scheduled for Saturday in Ayodhya, has been cancelled. The decision to cancel the event was taken by Dharam Yatra Mahasangh and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) as Covid-19 cases spike across the state.

Currently, Uttar Pradesh witnessing 25639 COVID-19 cases. According to VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma, the organisation has decided to cancel "Ram Barat" which is a depicted marriage procession of Lord Ram in consultation with Sadhus.

"We have decided to cancel the 'Barat' this year. We have urged people to observe the celebration at their homes and temples, light earthen lamps, blow conch shell, chant holy mantras and hoist flag," he said. "Ram Barat used to take out from Karsevakpuram to Janakpur once in every five years from various temples in Ayodhya. But after the decision of Supreme Court on November 9 2019, it was taken out then also. It was supposed to be organised this year as well but due to Covid-19 surge it stands cancelled," he added.

"However, the 'Ram Barat' procession will be taken out in Ayodhya itself by maintaining social distancing." The spokesperson told to ANI. The trustee of Shree Janki Mahal Mandir, Aditya Sultaniya, said, "Whatever the Covid-19 guideline issued by the administration will be completely followed. I have arranged that those devotees who came from outside to see the 'Ram Barat' will be looked after. They can watch the 'Ram Barat' being at home through media and through Facebook, Twitter." (ANI)

