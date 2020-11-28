Left Menu
Andhra Pradesh's Sri Kanakadurga Temple frames rules for Bhavani Deeksha

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Sri Kanakadurga Temple authorities have framed rules for devotees who plan to visit the place for the Bhavani Deeksha.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 28-11-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 16:35 IST
Sri Kanakadurga Temple in Vijayawada (File photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Sri Kanakadurga Temple authorities have framed rules for devotees who plan to visit the place for the Bhavani Deeksha. The decision was taken after Temple Trust Board chairman Pyla Somi Nayudu and executive officer MV Suresh Babu met the Krishna district collector. As per temple authorities, devotees can take Bhavani Mandala Deeksha from November 25 to November 30, while Artha Mandala Deeksha can be observed from December 15 to December 19. They must observe Deeksha for 21 days. The Deeksha Viramana (culmination) could be performed from January 5 to January 9 next year.

In its order, the temple said that during the Deeksha culmination, Goddess darshan would be allowed from 4 AM to 8 PM. However, for this, devotees are required to get online tokens. Devotees can obtain their tickets from 'www.kanakadurgamma.org' website or 'kanakadurgamma' mobile app. Because of the pandemic, only 10,000 devotees will be allowed during the days of Deeksha culmination. While 9,000 of them will be permitted to enter the temple with free tickets, another 1,000 devotees will be allowed to enter the premises through Rs 100 tickets, the temple added.

During their visit to the temple, devotees have also been asked to carry their tokens as well as ID proofs. According to the new guideline, those under the age group of 10 years and above 65 years, divyaang people and pregnant women won't be allowed. The temple has also stopped the darshan inside the sanctum sanctorum. It has also asked those visiting the temple to wear masks and follow social distance norms. The temple has also decided to stop Giri Pradakshina, head tonsuring, and holy bath at Krishna due to the pandemic. However, devotees have been allowed to offer Irumudi at the temple after completing Maala Viramana and head tonsuring at their respective places. (ANI)

