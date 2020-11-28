Mortal remains of Army Sepoy Sukhbir Singh brought to native village in Punjab

The mortal remains of Indian Army personnel Sukhbir Singh, who was killed in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, were brought to his native village in Punjab on Saturday Singh lost his life in ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along LoC in Sunderbani sector of J&K on November 27.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh, along with a government job to a family member of Sepoy. "The 22-years-old Sepoy Sukhbir Singh was a brave and highly motivated soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," said Punjab Chief Minister's Office on Friday.

According to the statement, Sepoy Sukhbir Singh hailed from Khuvaspur village in Tehsil Khadoor Sahib of Tarn Taran district and is survived by his father Kulwant Singh, mother Jasbir Kaur besides a married brother Kuldip Singh and two sisters Davinder Kaur (married) and Kulwinder Kaur (unmarried). "Pakistani Army resorted to unprovoked CFV (ceasefire violation) on the LoC in the Sunderbani Sector of District Rajouri (J&K) on November 27, 2020. Own troops responded immediately to the enemy fire. In the ensuing fire, two Jawans of the Indian Army Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh got critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries," Public Relation Officer of Defence in Jammu said in a statement. (ANI)