Assam is the first northeastern state to attain self- sufficiency in fish seed production with 951.9 crore fish seed fry in 2019-20, and it is supplying these to the neighbouring states, he told reporters. The state government is implementing the five-year Gene Bank for Indigenous Fish (GBIF) project at an estimated cost of Rs 9.36 crore, Suklabaidya said.

PTI | Guwahti | Updated: 29-11-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 23:05 IST
Assam's fish output grew by 26.87 pc in 4 years: Minister
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Assam's fish production has grown by 26.87 per cent in the last four years, state Environment and Fisheries Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said on Sunday. The state's fish output has increased from 2.94 lakh tonnes in 2015-16 to 3.73 lakh tonnes in 2019-20, he said.

The BJP-led government came to power in the state in 2016. Assam is the first northeastern state to attain self-sufficiency in fish seed production with 951.9 crore fish seed fry in 2019-20, and it is supplying these to the neighboring states, he told reporters.

The state government is implementing the five-year Gene Bank for Indigenous Fish (GBIF) project at an estimated cost of Rs 9.36 crore, Suklabaidya said. The project which is being implemented through the College of Fisheries, Raha under Assam Agricultural University aims at conserving germplasm and restoring Assam's endangered fish species, he said.

The project will also include the publication of a directory of fish species of the state. The state demonstrated the availability of local fish in sufficient quantity with the sale through its federation FISHED during the lockdown, giving huge profit to cooperatives, he said.

The Fisheries Department has constructed more than 12,500 ponds and community tanks under different schemes introduced cage culture and successfully implemented it in 15 waterbodies in nine districts, the minister said. The state is also collaborating with international organizations like the World Fish Centre, Malayasia for implementation of various projects aided by the World Bank, Suklabaidya said.

Around 1.50 lakh fishermen have been insured against death and disabilities, he said. The Draft State Fishery Policy has been finalized and will be soon cleared by the state cabinet, while an amendment of the Assam Fishery Rule, 1953 is in process, he added.

