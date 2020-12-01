Left Menu
Development News Edition

OPEC+ postpones talks to Dec 3 amid disagreements - sources

But with demand still under pressure amid the coronavirus pandemic, OPEC+ has been considering extending existing cuts of 7.7 million bpd, about 8% of global demand, into the first months of 2021, a position backed by Saudi Arabia, sources said.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-12-2020 03:00 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 02:57 IST
OPEC+ postpones talks to Dec 3 amid disagreements - sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

OPEC and allies led by Russia postponed talks on oil output policy for 2021 to Thursday, three sources said on Monday as key players still disagreed on how much oil they should pump amid weak demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. OPEC+, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other allies, had been scheduled to hold its meeting on Tuesday at 1300 GMT.

The group had been due to ease existing production cuts by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from January. But with demand still under pressure amid the coronavirus pandemic, OPEC+ has been considering extending existing cuts of 7.7 million bpd, about 8% of global demand, into the first months of 2021, a position backed by Saudi Arabia, sources said. After consultations on Sunday failed to reach agreement, sources said Russia suggested a possibility for OPEC+ to start increasing output by 0.5 million bpd each month from January.

Further complicating the picture, OPEC member the United Arab Emirates was also signalling it would be willing to support a rollover only if members improved compliance with cuts. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told the OPEC meeting on Monday he would step down as a co-chair of a ministerial monitoring committee, three OPEC sources said. It was not clear why he was planning to do it.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said differences between Russia and OPEC were not as severe as in early 2020, when disagreements led to a collapse in talks and a surge in output. But Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin had no plans to call Saudi Arabia's leadership before the OPEC+ meeting, a move that in the past has helped smooth over any dispute.

OPEC+ has to strike a delicate balance of pushing up prices enough to help their budgets but not so much that rival U.S. output surges. U.S. shale production tends to climb as prices rise above $50 a barrel. Adding to the challenge within OPEC+, Moscow's finances can tolerate lower oil prices than Riyadh's. Global benchmark Brent crude, which settled down 1.2% at $47.59 a barrel on Monday, could fall as much as 10% if OPEC failed to roll over cuts, Deutsche Bank said in a note.

Oil had a bull run last week, triggered by hopes for a COVID-19 virus vaccine and expectations of a rollover in OPEC+ cuts.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden names economic team to address U.S. pandemic recovery; two more states confirm vote

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden named several women to his top economic policy team on Monday, including former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary nominee, setting the stage for diversity and a focus on recovery from th...

'Pandemic' chosen as Word of the Year

The 2020 prize for Merriam-Websters Word of the Year went to an obvious choice pandemic. The term had the most online dictionary lookups of any word, Merriam-Webster said on its website, after a year in which at least 1.4 million people glo...

Serbia to make lab tests of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine -statement

Serbia plans to start laboratory testing of Russias Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus and it will also continue talks with drugmaker Pfizer Inc about purchasing its shot, the countrys prime minister said on Monday. Russia will deliv...

Motor racing-Perez says he has options to return to F1 in 2022

Mexican Sergio Perez said on Monday he has options for a Formula One comeback in 2022 if he has to sit out next season, with the possibility also of carrying out a reserve role at a top team for 2021. Perez is being replaced at Canadian-own...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020