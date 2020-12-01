Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil prosecutors sue Trafigura over irregular Petrobras contracts- statement

Brazilian federal prosecutors have filed a lawsuit seeking damages from oil trading company Trafigura and former executives on corruption allegations involving Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras), according to a statement on Monday. The prosecutors are also seeking a court order to freeze 1 billion reais ($187.55 million) of the defendants' assets pending a final ruling on the matter.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 06:43 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 06:43 IST
Brazil prosecutors sue Trafigura over irregular Petrobras contracts- statement

Brazilian federal prosecutors have filed a lawsuit seeking damages from oil trading company Trafigura and former executives on corruption allegations involving Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras), according to a statement on Monday.

The prosecutors are also seeking a court order to freeze 1 billion reais ($187.55 million) of the defendants' assets pending a final ruling on the matter. The allegations center around 31 fuel oil purchases and sale transactions carried out between May 2012 and October 2013. In Brazil, prosecutors can only press criminal charges against individuals, and companies are only subject to administrative sanctions, which can include fines.

In an emailed message to Reuters, Trafigura did not comment on the lawsuit specifically. Instead, it referred to a September 2019 statement, where it said it has a zero-tolerance policy on bribery and corruption. "Any suggestion that Trafigura's current management knew that its payments would be used to make improper payments to employees of Petrobras is not correct," that statement said.

This is the first legal action targeting a trading firm since Brazilian prosecutors started to investigate Petrobras' fuel sales in 2018 as part of the so-called Car Wash graft probe, which is ongoing and started in 2014. Until now, only individuals had been targeted in such lawsuits. The allegedly irregular trades between Trafigura and Petrobras involved the sale of 7.062 million barrels of fuel oil, the prosecutors said.

They said they found evidence Trafigura secured those contracts by paying 6.86 million reais in bribes to former employees of Petrobras' commercial area. As a result, Trafigura earned a profit of almost 200 million reais and caused losses to Petrobras, the prosecutors said. Six foreign companies that competed and benefited from the scheme are defendants in the suit, including Trafigura do Brasil Consultoria, Trafigura AG, Trafigura PTE, Trafigura Group PTE, Trafigura Beheer BV and Farringford Foundation, the prosecutors said.

A total of 12 people were involved in the scheme, the prosecutors' statement said. ($1 = 5.3319 reais)

Also Read: Brazilian regulator clears grounded Boeing plane to fly

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Irish PM hopeful Brexit deal can be done this week - report

British and European Union negotiators have the options in front of them to conclude a Brexit free-trade deal this week, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin was quoted as saying on Tuesday, expressing hope that they would succeed.There is a...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 1

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Arcadia retail group collapses into administration httpson.ft.com3fU0pRc - ExxonMobil slashes...

U.S. judge rejects $648 mln Bayer PCB contamination settlement

A federal judge has rejected Bayer AGs proposed 648 million settlement of class-action litigation by cities and other claimants over contamination from polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, made by the former Monsanto Co.In a Nov. 25 decision...

Biden speaks with UN chief, discusses strengthening partnership on urgent global issues

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday spoke with United Nations Secretary-General Antnio Guterresas as the two discussed the need to strengthen their partnership on urgent global issues including combatting COVID-19, the transition said. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020