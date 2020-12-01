Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre should have no problem in giving written assurance on MSP: JJP

The BJP's coalition partner in Haryana Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Tuesday said the Centre should have no problem in giving written assurance to protesting farmers on the minimum support price (MSP).

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-12-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 15:17 IST
Centre should have no problem in giving written assurance on MSP: JJP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The BJP's coalition partner in Haryana Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Tuesday said the Centre should have no problem in giving written assurance to protesting farmers on the minimum support price (MSP). The party's statement comes as the Centre is going to hold talks with farmer unions over the new agriculture-related laws.

"When the Union agriculture minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are repeatedly saying that MSP will continue, what is the harm in adding that line," JJP chief and former MP Ajay Singh Chautala said. "We want that there should be a solution to this at the earliest. We have requested those in government that solution to farmers problems should be found," he said.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday had invited leaders of farmer unions for talks on Tuesday, instead of December 3, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and cold. Thousands of farmers stayed put at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 killed, 6 injured in South Korea apartment fire

A fire broke out at in an apartment building near the South Korean capital on Tuesday, killing four people and injuring six others, officials said. The blaze on the 12th floor of the 25-story building in Gunpo took firefighters about 30 min...

TVS Motor Company Sales in November 2020 Grows by 21%

Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir TVS Motor Company sales grew by 21 registering 322,709 units in November 2020 as against 266,582 units in the month of November 2019. Two-Wheeler Total two-wheelers sales grew by 25 recording 311,519 units ...

Former TN IAS officer Santhosh Babu joins Haasan's party, alleges pressure during stint as IT secy

Former IAS officer Santhosh Babu, who held various positions in the Tamil Nadu government, joined actor-politician Kamal Haasan led Makkal Needhi Maiam here on Tuesday. The 52-year-old officer, who voluntarily retired from service in August...

Where is the money of PM Cares Fund? We want to know what happened to it : WB CM Mamata Banerjee to newsmen. PTI PNT SCH KK KK

Where is the money of PM Cares Fund We want to know what happened to it WB CM Mamata Banerjee to newsmen. PTI PNT SCH KK KK...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020