Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa tries to delay wage dispute hearing, unions opposed

"Settlement would be preferable where there is a reasonable chance that the current dispute will go beyond the LAC and will only be finally determined much later," the letter continued. Negotiators for the Public Servants Association and unions affiliated with the COSATU federation, which is aligned with the ANC, told Reuters they were opposed to the hearing being postponed and would see the government in court on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 17:04 IST
South Africa tries to delay wage dispute hearing, unions opposed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Africa's government has asked for a court hearing over a wage dispute with public sector trade unions to be postponed from Wednesday until after Feb. 1, a letter seen by Reuters showed, but unions are opposed to the delay.

The unions took the government to court after officials said the state could not afford to pay salary increases that were due to come into force in April 2020 as part of a three-year wage deal struck in 2018. Economists view the dispute as critical because of the dire state of public finances, and it has important political ramifications as the governing African National Congress (ANC) is in an alliance with some of the unions involved in the dispute.

"I am instructed by the Department of Public Service and Administration to suggest that the parties consent to postpone the hearing of the wage dispute application before the Labour Appeal Court (LAC), from 2 December to after 1 February 2021," the letter from the state attorney's office to the unions' lawyers said. "Settlement would be preferable where there is a reasonable chance that the current dispute will go beyond the LAC and will only be finally determined much later," the letter continued.

Negotiators for the Public Servants Association and unions affiliated with the COSATU federation, which is aligned with the ANC, told Reuters they were opposed to the hearing being postponed and would see the government in court on Wednesday.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Freight records highest loading for the fiscal with 109.68 MT in Nov: Rlys

Indian Railways freight loading of 109.68 MT for the month of November crossed last years loading and earnings for the same period and also registered its highest loading for the current fiscal, a statement from the Railways said Tuesday. I...

Farmers gather at Delhi-Noida border, key route closed for movement

Hundreds of farmers gathered at the Noida and Delhi border on Tuesday, stopping traffic movement on a key route connecting Uttar Pradesh with the national capital, officials said.&#160; The farmers remained at the Chilla border where polic...

JJP founder Ajay Chautala urges Centre to find quick solution to farmers' issues

Amidst the ongoing farmers protest at Delhi-Haryana border and central governments meeting with farmer unions, Jannayak Janta Party JJP founder Ajay Chautala on Tuesday asked the central government to come up with a quick and unanimous solu...

GTA accounts should be audited: Dhankhar

The financial accounts of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration GTA should be audited, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhakhar said on Tuesday. Speaking to the press at the railway station here while travelling to Kolkata after his tour of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020