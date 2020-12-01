Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi government notifies one farm law, examining the other two

The Delhi government has notified one of the three central farm laws and is examining the remaining two, officials said on Tuesday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also demanded withdrawing of the laws in a protest by AAP at Jantar Mantar last month. Officials said that vegetables and fruits were deregulated in 2014 enabling trading beyond agricultural produce marketing committee managed mandis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 17:07 IST
Delhi government notifies one farm law, examining the other two
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government has notified one of the three central farm laws and is examining the remaining two, officials said on Tuesday. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020 was notified on November 23, said a senior Delhi government official.

"The remaining two laws are under examination by the development department of the Delhi government," he said. The ruling AAP said the notification allows farmers to sell their crop anywhere, including outside mandis. Selling of fruits and vegetables was already de-regulated in Delhi many years ago; now this holds for grains too, it said. The party has openly supported the farmers demands to scrap the laws. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also demanded withdrawing of the laws in a protest by AAP at Jantar Mantar last month.

Officials said that vegetables and fruits were deregulated in 2014 enabling trading beyond agricultural produce marketing committee managed mandis. The notified law adds foodgrains and poultry to the list, they said. Opposition BJP and Congress attacked the AAP for its support to farmers agitation while notifying the farm law.

"The notification exposes duplicacy of AAP and the Kejriwal government. They want to share the benefits of the new farm laws while misguiding the farmers," charged BJP MP and former Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari. The AAP hit back at the BJP over the issue saying it was trying to divert attention of people from the nationwide protest by the farmers.

"BJP is clueless about how to handle the nationwide protest by farmers and is therefore hopelessly trying to divert attention of the public," it said in a statement. The mandis have not been dismantled and they are continuing. Farmers demand is that they should get MSP (minimum support price) whether inside or outside mandi which AAP supports, added the statement.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Freight records highest loading for the fiscal with 109.68 MT in Nov: Rlys

Indian Railways freight loading of 109.68 MT for the month of November crossed last years loading and earnings for the same period and also registered its highest loading for the current fiscal, a statement from the Railways said Tuesday. I...

Farmers gather at Delhi-Noida border, key route closed for movement

Hundreds of farmers gathered at the Noida and Delhi border on Tuesday, stopping traffic movement on a key route connecting Uttar Pradesh with the national capital, officials said.&#160; The farmers remained at the Chilla border where polic...

JJP founder Ajay Chautala urges Centre to find quick solution to farmers' issues

Amidst the ongoing farmers protest at Delhi-Haryana border and central governments meeting with farmer unions, Jannayak Janta Party JJP founder Ajay Chautala on Tuesday asked the central government to come up with a quick and unanimous solu...

GTA accounts should be audited: Dhankhar

The financial accounts of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration GTA should be audited, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhakhar said on Tuesday. Speaking to the press at the railway station here while travelling to Kolkata after his tour of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020