India's positive COVID-19 cases per million lowest among big nations in past week: Health Ministry

India recorded 211 COVID-19 cases per million population over the last seven days, which is lowest among big nations, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 18:29 IST
India's positive COVID-19 cases per million lowest among big nations in past week: Health Ministry
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan doing press conferance on COVID-19 situation on December 1 in Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India recorded 211 COVID-19 cases per million population over the last seven days, which is lowest among big nations, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference here, he said that average daily positivity rate last week was 3.72 per cent.

"Among all the big nations in the world, cases per million in India are at 211, which is the lowest. Last seven days trend shows that European nations are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases," he said. Bhushan said death percentage is also higher in other big nations compared to India.

"India has recorded two deaths per million while it is nine deaths per million worldwide in the last seven days. There are many nations that recorded over 50 deaths per million," Bhushan said. (ANI)

