Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt procures 318 lakh tonnes of kharif paddy so far at MSP for over Rs 60k cr

In the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21, the government continues to procure kharif crops at minimum support price (MSP) from farmers as per its existing schemes, it said. Paddy procurement is continuing smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 20:26 IST
Govt procures 318 lakh tonnes of kharif paddy so far at MSP for over Rs 60k cr
Representative Image

The government on Tuesday said it has procured 19 per cent more paddy during the current kharif marketing season so far at 318 lakh tonnes for over Rs 60,000 crore. In the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21, the government continues to procure kharif crops at minimum support price (MSP) from farmers as per its existing schemes, it said.

Paddy procurement is continuing smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra. The government has procured 318 lakh tonnes of paddy till November 30, against last year's corresponding purchase of 268.15 lakh tonnes, showing an increase of 18.58 per cent.

"About 29.70 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs 60,038.68 crore," an official statement said. Out of the total purchase of 318 lakh tonnes, Punjab alone has contributed 202.77 lakh tonnes, which is 63.76 per cent of total procurement.

Based on a proposal from states, approval was accorded for procurement of 45.24 lakh tonnes of pulses and oilseeds in KMS 2020 for the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh under the Price Support Scheme (PSS), it said. Further, sanction for procurement of 1.23 lakh tonnes of copra (the perennial crop) for the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala was given.

Till November 30, the government through its nodal agencies has procured 1,04,546.68 tonnes of moong, urad, groundnut pods and soyabean having MSP value of Rs 563.43 crore, benefitting 60,107 farmers in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan. Similarly, 5,089 tonnes of copra having MSP value of Rs 52.40 crore have been procured, benefitting 3,961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu till November 30, as against last year's corresponding purchase of 293.34 tonnes.

In respect of copra and urad, rates are ruling above MSP in most of the major producing states, it added. Procurement operations of seed cotton (kapas) under MSP are going on smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Karnataka. Till November 30, a total of 29,09,242 cotton bales worth Rs 8,515.53 crore have been procured, benefitting 5,81,449 farmers, the statement said.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France aiming for broader COVID-19 vaccination campaign in spring - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that France should be in a position to embark on a broader COVID-19 vaccination campaign between April and June next year, after initially targeting a smaller group of people.A first vaccinat...

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal meet farmers' leaders at Krishi Bhawan

After holding a good meeting with 32 representatives of protesting farmers at Vigyan Bhawan, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal held a meeting with farmers leaders from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand at Krishi Bh...

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

China successfully landed a spacecraft on the moons surface on Tuesday in a historic mission to retrieve lunar surface samples, Chinese state media reported.This makes China only the third country to have retrieved lunar samples, following ...

Power minister launches hackathon to deal with farm fires, residue

Power and New Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Tuesday launched the Green Charcoal Hackathon, which would focus on deliberating on technology to convert farm residue into green charcoal. Singh launched the Green Charcoal Hackathon wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020