Left Menu
Development News Edition

22 new COVID-19 cases reported from Mizoram

As many as 22 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3,869, the state Information and Public Relations Department informed on Wednesday.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 02-12-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 11:48 IST
22 new COVID-19 cases reported from Mizoram
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 22 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3,869, the state Information and Public Relations Department informed on Wednesday. The total figure includes 3,572 recoveries and 291 active cases.

So far, six lives have been claimed by the infectious virus in the state. Meanwhile, India reported 36,604 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Wednesday.

The overall coronavirus cases reached 94,99,414 including 4,28,644 active cases and 89,32,647 recoveries. With 501 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,38,122. (ANI)

Also Read: Demonstrators block NH in Tripura, protest against rehabilitation of Bru refugees from Mizoram

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Lobera all praise for Mumbai City after 3-0 win over East Bengal

Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera is all praise for the team after they made it two wins in a row in the Indian Super League ISL 2020-21 with a 3-0 triumph over SC East Bengal at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday. Adam le Fondre ...

Venezuelan President Maduro ready to step down if Opposition wins Parliamentary elections

Caracas Venezuala, December 2 ANISputnik Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has signaled readiness to resign if the opposition forces win the upcoming parliamentary vote.If we win, we will go ahead, but I should also say that my fate is in...

Cricket-England experimenting with live data system, says Buttler

England are trialing a system where coded information is passed from the teams performance analyst to captain Eoin Morgan during their limited-overs matches against South Africa, vice-captain Jos Buttler said. England analyst Nathan Leamon ...

Telling stories like Boko Haram, The Milkmaid is Nigeria's entry for Oscar 2021

After bagging nominations for five titles Milkmaid has been selected as Nigerias official entry for Oscar 2021, as announced by the organizers of the Africa Movie Academy Awards AMAA on social media earlier on Monday. Before making its offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020