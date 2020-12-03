Left Menu
Setting the tempo for India International Science Festival 2020 (IISF-2020) scheduled for December 22-25 on the virtual platform, Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan will address a curtain-raiser session of the event hosted by Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) here on December 4.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 03-12-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 08:44 IST
Harsh Vardhan to address IISF 2020 curtain raiser on Dec 4
Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Giving a big thrust to the nation's AtmaNirbhar Bharat initiative, the theme of IISF 2020 is "Science for Self-reliant India and Global Welfare."

The event is being organized by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Department of Biotechnology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Vijnana Bharati, according to an official release. A series of seven curtain-raiser sessions have been planned in top science and technology institutions across the country ahead of IISF.

Dr. Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, Mr Jayant Sahasrabudhe, National Organising Secretary, Vijnana Bharati, Prof Chandrabhas Narayana, Director, RGCB, and Mr Chandra Prakash Goyal, Joint Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, will attend the curtain-raiser session to be held from 3 to 4 pm on December 4. IISF will witness the convergence of scientists, teachers, researchers, students, technocrats, industrialists, innovators, entrepreneurs, craftsmen, artisans, farmers, health experts, policymakers and diplomats.

The Steering Committee of IISF is chaired by Dr Shekhar C Mande, Secretary, DSIR & DG, CSIR. The event is supported by the Ministry of Ayush, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Ministry of Rural Development. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, DRDO, ISRO, DAE, AICTE and ICAR.

A platform to promote the relations between science and society to achieve inclusive and sustainable growth, IISF aims at building scientific temper among the masses, especially the youth and children. Key topics to be deliberated in 41 sessions in 9 verticals by the meet include Science for Masses, Science for Students, Inclusive Development, Science and Humanities, New Frontiers, Industry and MSME, National and International Linkages and Sustainable Development. (ANI)

