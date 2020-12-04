Left Menu
Development News Edition

IEX expands Green Market; Adds daily, weekly contracts

With this launch, the IEX Green Market now has four contracts, and offers greater choice to market participants to buy renewable energy on the same day and up to 11 days ahead. In a first for IEX Green Market, the Daily and Weekly contracts, will enable market participants to trade in on energy basis (MWh) with the bidding taking place on a 15-minute time-block.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 10:59 IST
IEX expands Green Market; Adds daily, weekly contracts
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Friday announced the expansion of its Green Market with the launch of new contracts that will offer greater choice to market participants to buy renewable energy on the same day and up to 11 days ahead. IEX has expanded its delivery-based Green Market with the launch of two new products - Green Daily Contract and Green Weekly Contract, an IEX statement said.

According to the statement, trading in the new contracts in both solar and non-solar segments will commence with immediate effect. With this launch, the IEX Green Market now has four contracts, and offers greater choice to market participants to buy renewable energy on the same day and up to 11 days ahead.

In a first for IEX Green Market, the Daily and Weekly contracts, will enable market participants to trade in on energy basis (MWh) with the bidding taking place on a 15-minute time-block. The trading in energy terms will help to address the intermittency issues involved in renewable energy procurement.

Further, this will also assist market participants to minimise deviations as well as related penalties. Energy will be delivered leveraging the national, regional and state level transmission network. The Green Market at IEX, a first of its kind initiative in the country, was formally launched by Power Minister R K Singh on September 1, 2020.

The market has received encouraging response from all stakeholders and has cumulatively traded 459 MU (million units) comprising 404 MU under Solar and 55 MU under Non-Solar segments within 100 days since the commencement of trading on August 21, 2020. Moreover, it stated that with an average price of Rs 3.47 per unit in solar and Rs 3.77 per unit in non-solar segments, the market offers an attractive avenue to participants for renewable energy procurement.

"India is witnessing a rapid change in the energy sector with renewables driving the energy shift. To meet our ambitious renewable energy targets and sustain the existing pace of growth in renewable capacity addition, there is a need for a market-based framework." IEX Chairman S N Goel said. IEX Green Market allows the obligated entities to meet their Renewable Purchase Obligation as well as facilitates efficient and seamless integration of the renewable energy.

With a total of 36 market participants, the platform is being leveraged by the distribution utilities, renewable generators and open access consumers. The utilities from the States and Union Territories of: West Bengal, Haryana, Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH), Daman & Diu, Delhi, Bihar, Maharashtra, Delhi, UP, Telangana and Karnataka amongst the top market participants on the IEX.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Discovery+ seeing 60 pc m-o-m growth in India, adds 'originals' to bolster content slate

Discovery on Thursday said the video streaming app is witnessing a 60 per cent month-on-month growth in user base, and is now bringing in originals featuring actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Rana Daggubati and Randeep Hooda to elevate its local ...

Emotional stability predicts successful career outcomes: Study

A new study published in Psychological Science has found that the changes during young adulthood indicate personality growth which can be beneficial for career growth. According to a 12-year longitudinal study at the University of Houston, ...

India reports less than 50k COVID cases for 27th day in a row; 36,594 new infections in last 24 hours

India reported less than 50,000 cases for the 27th day in a row with 36,594 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfares data on Friday. The overall coronavirus cases reached 95...

US adds Chinese chipmaker, oil giant to security blacklist

The US government has stepped up a feud with Beijing over security by adding Chinas biggest processor chip maker and a state-owned oil giant to a blacklist that limits access to American technology and investment. Thursdays announcement add...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020