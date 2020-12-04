Govt constructs multi-purpose community centre in J-K's Ganderbal

The Central government has taken a step of constructing a multi-purpose community hall at Manigam area situated in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to facilitate large gatherings in the town. "The residents of the area had been facing problems due to the insufficient space in their homes for large gatherings and the increasing population in the area," Neechal Bhan, Junior Engineer of the project told ANI.

"There was a requirement of a community hall where people can conduct weddings and other public gathering events. It is worth 1.82 crores of the project and 80 percent of the work has been completed and I hope we will deliver the project in the upcoming months," he added. Elaborating about the facilities being provided in the community hall, he said, "It consists of separate halls for male and female with separate washrooms along with some separate changing rooms. There is also a separate block for cooking food for big functions."

"The community facilitation centre will help the poor for organising and conducting wedding functions or funeral prayers hassle -free. Not everybody has sufficient space at their houses as we all have small houses," Altaf Mir said. "The is a good work done by the government. People of this area would be benefitted," said a local resident," said Shahid Bhat, another local resident to ANI.

