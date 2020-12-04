Left Menu
Delhi to experience very poor air quality for next two days, says IMD official

The national capital Delhi will experience "very poor" air quality in the next two days, an India Meteorological Department official said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 20:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi The national capital Delhi will experience "very poor" air quality in the next two days, an India Meteorological Department official said on Friday.

Kuldeep Srivastava, Head, IMD's regional weather forecasting Centre in Delhi said that the stubble burning has decreased significantly and increased pollution level is mainly due to local vehicle emission and industrial pollution. He said national capital will experience "very poor" air quality in the coming two days.

"In the last two days, wind speed has decreased significantly and is in a transition stage from easterly to northerly. From Monday again there will be a slight improvement in air quality," he said. Particulate Matter (PM) 10 level in Delhi was 348 on Friday whereas PM 2.5 was at 203, which rests in very poor and poor category respectively, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked municipal corporations and local bodies in NCR, where air quality levels are normally non-compliant, and in other cities with "poor" category or worse air quality to take steps for ensuring sprinkling of water before sweeping of roads. (ANI)

