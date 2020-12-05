Youth ready to contribute for self-reliant J-K, says LG

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that the youth is ready to become entrepreneurs and contribute for self-reliant Jammu and Kashmir. Delivering a keynote address at the IIT-2020 Global Summit, organised by PanIIT USA, he also said that growth prospects depend on inclusive, people-centric policies to create sustainable development.

"The young population is ready to be an entrepreneur and contribute to 'AatmNirbhar Jammu Kashmir'. We have a conducive environment, a robust grass-root democratic system and talented young men and women armed with new ideas to set up innovative business and services," he said. "We are devising new path, new policies, new technological tools to strengthen our business ecosystem for the post-pandemic world," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also suggested four mantras for the 'Present' and a 'New Future'-Peace, Progress, Prosperity and People-First. "In order to create sustainable development, our growth prospects must depend on policies that are inclusive, people-centric. We are nourishing our business ecosystem to life and engineering the sustainable future," he added.

Sinha said now that we are becoming a 'remote society' in which virtual is the new normal, there is a hasten demand for closer cooperation between the academia and the industry. "In India we have an oasis of talent, it may look like a small drop on the global stage, but they are tributaries of a great river of technology innovation and evolution. IITs and IITians have again demonstrated their capabilities by coming up with innovative solutions to tackle COVID," he said.

He further emphasised that the 'appetite for solutions' that is in harmony with nature and humankind is much more today to 'facilitate the smoother transformation from withering away pre-covid to post-covid era world is eagerly awaiting for'. The Lieutenant Governor said that the world economy would require an extensive focus on at least 6 sectors- Infrastructure, Services, Industries, Start-ups, Agriculture and Technology where new entrepreneurs would need handholding and other assistance.

"The industry sector in today's environment requires a new language - of re-engineering, of creative solutions, of transforming small and medium enterprises," he added. (ANI)