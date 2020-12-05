Odisha reports 409 new Covid-19 cases

Odisha reported 409 new cases of Covid-19 and 642 recoveries on Friday, taking the number of cases in the state to 3,20,803. As many as 3,14,665 people have recovered from the lethal virus to date while there are 4,320 active cases, according to the State Health Department, Government of Odisha.

Five deaths were reported in the last 24 hours due to the infection pushing the death toll to 1,765. Among the new cases, the Sundargarh area reported 53 cases, the highest in the state followed by Khurda with 44 cases.

Meanwhile, with India recording more recoveries than the new COVID-19 cases for the last eight days, the active coronavirus caseload dropped below 4.10 lakh (4,09,689) on Saturday, the lowest in 136 days, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)