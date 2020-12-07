Left Menu
UK is going ahead with treaty breach bill, junior minister says

The United Kingdom will press ahead on Monday with the Internal Market Bill that breaches the Brexit divorce treaty, a junior foreign office minister said on Monday. "The Internal Market Bill contains really important clauses that protect the integrity of the United kingdom," junior foreign office minister James Cleverly told Sky.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-12-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 12:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The United Kingdom will press ahead on Monday with the Internal Market Bill that breaches the Brexit divorce treaty, a junior foreign office minister said on Monday.

"The Internal Market Bill contains really important clauses that protect the integrity of the United kingdom," junior foreign office minister James Cleverly told Sky. "Ultimately this is an insurance policy, it's really important."

"It's about protecting the integrity of the United Kingdom as a single entity," he said. "It contains clauses that we may need to rely on and if we do need to rely on them, better that they're there."

