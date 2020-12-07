Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition's stand against farm reforms exposes its shameful double standards: BJP

The BJP lashed out at the opposition parties on Monday for coming out against the farm reforms enacted by the Narendra Modi government as it cited their earlier support to many provisions of the new laws to accuse them of shameful double standards.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 15:02 IST
Opposition's stand against farm reforms exposes its shameful double standards: BJP

The BJP lashed out at the opposition parties on Monday for coming out against the farm reforms enacted by the Narendra Modi government as it cited their earlier support to many provisions of the new laws to accuse them of "shameful double standards". Senior BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that a section of farmers has fallen in the grip of a few people with "vested interests" and asserted that the government was working to address their misgivings about the reforms, which have drawn strong protests from a section of cultivators.

While appreciating the protesting farmer unions for not associating their stir with political parties, Prasad said the BJP's rivals have jumped into their protest in a bid to save their existence after being repeatedly rejected by people in different elections across the country. He read out from the Congress' manifesto for the 2019 general election to note that it had promises "repeal" of the APMC Act and also said that Rahul Gandhi had asked Congress-ruled states in 2013 to take measures to allow farmers to sell their produce directly.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar, who was agriculture minister in the UPA government, had asked states to amend the APMC Act and had even warned them that the Centre will not provide financial assistance in absence of three reforms, Prasad said. When the Modi government has enacted these provisions, all these parties are now opposing them. This exposes their "shameful double standards," he said.

Opposition parties, including many regional outfits, on Sunday, came out in strong support of the 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 called by farmer unions which have been protesting on Delhi's borders for 11 days demanding the repeal of the Centre's new agri-marketing laws. Prominent leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, DMK chief M K Stalin and PAGD chairman Farooq Abdullah also issued a joint statement backing the proposed day-long strike and pressed the Centre to meet the legitimate demands of the protesters.

The three farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Next year's Paris Airshow cancelled amid coronavirus crisis

Next years Paris Airshow has been cancelled as the aerospace industry continues to weather the coronavirus crisis, a spokesman for the French organisers said on Monday.Together with Britains Farnborough Airshow, with which it alternates eve...

Iranian official close to Khamenei's office says leader is in good health - Fars

An official close to Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has denied rumours on social media that the top authoritys health was deteriorating, the semi official Fars news agency reported on Monday.By the grace of God and with the goo...

Motor racing-Wolff on Russell: A star is born and sky's the limit

The skys the limit for George Russell after the British youngsters stellar performance as Lewis Hamiltons stand-in at the Sakhir Grand Prix, according to Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolff.The 22-year-old seized his opportunity to sh...

Fully support Bharat Bandh on Dec 8, protests against farm laws to be held in J'khand: Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has pledged support to the December 8 nationwide strike called by farmers over the new agriculture laws, and said protests would also be held in his state against the Centres conspiracy to reduce the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020