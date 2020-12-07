France-EU talks about nuclear reform still ongoing Elysee official

France-EU talks about nuclear reform still ongoing Elysee officialReuters | Paris | Updated: 07-12-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 17:05 IST
Discussions between the French government and the European Commission about over French plans for a reform of its nuclear industry and are still ongoing, an Elysee presidential palace official said on Monday.
The talks include the ARENH price mechanism under which competitors can get access to nuclear energy produced by state-owned utility EDF.
