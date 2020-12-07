Adventure climbers set national rappelling record at Birthi waterfall, claim organisers

Adventure climbers Manish Kasaniyal and Jaya Kshetri have set a record of rappelling from a height of 148 metres, said Basu Pandey from adventure tourism organisation 'Ice' which organised the event in collaboration with the district administration and others. The event was held at the famous 148-metre Birthi waterfall at Munsiyari in Pithoragarh district on Sunday. Earlier this record was in the name of 125 metre Kritika waterfall in Andhra Pradesh.

Pandey told ANI that a total of 30 climbers including 8 women participated in the event. "Due to COVID-19 pandemic, Munsiyari's tourism business has been greatly affected. With such an event, Munsiyari's tourism business is also expected to grow. I am trying to get this record of 148 metre rappelling to be listed in the Limca Book of records," he said.

Birthi Falls is a hidden waterfall located near Munsiyari which also lies about 32 km away towards Chaukori. This waterfall is at a height 400 m above the sea level. (ANI)