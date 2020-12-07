Left Menu
Haryana Cong president meets protesting farmers near Singhu border, extends full support

But the BJP-led government at the Centre is not concerned about the farmers, she said, as per a party statement here.Selja, a former Union minister, said the Congress stands firmly with the farmers in this fight for their rights.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-12-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 21:16 IST
Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Monday met the protesting farmers near the Singhu border and extended full support to their ongoing agitation against the Centre's new farm laws. Interacting with a group of farmers in the presence of Haryana State BKU chief Gurnam Singh Charuni, Selja said that "if farmers are happy, the country is happy". "But the BJP-led government at the Centre is not concerned about the farmers," she said, as per a party statement here.

Selja, a former Union minister, said the Congress stands firmly with the farmers "in this fight for their rights". "The Congress party has extended its support to the Bharat Bandh called by farmers on December 8," she said. Haryana Congress MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi and other leaders of the party also accompanied her.

Selja said that in a country where a large population is engaged in agriculture, the prosperity and progress of farmers should be the priority of the government, "but the BJP government is not concerned about the farmers". "It is only concerned about the benefit of its capitalist friends. The government will have to repeal these anti-agriculture black laws that benefit the capitalists. Besides this, nothing else will be acceptable. The government must accept the demands of the farmers," she added. Selja said that "these black laws were strongly opposed by the Congress party". "Since the beginning, the intention of the BJP-led central government was not right. Before the government enacted these black laws, no opinion was taken from the farmers. The voice of the opposition was also not heard. "When the farmers began the agitation against these laws, they were not given attention by the government and then the farmers were forced to leave their homes and travel to Delhi. After this, the whole country saw how this government oppressed the farmers. Attempts were made by the government to suppress this movement," she alleged.

She said that farmers have been agitating for the last 12 days in this bitter cold, "but this government is completely drowned in arrogance". "But the farmers are not alone in this fight. The whole country is standing with the farmers. The Congress party is constantly fighting for the rights of farmers under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. "In Punjab and Haryana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently took out tractor rallies for the rights of farmers. In the Congress-ruled states, new laws have been enacted to protect the interests of farmers against these black laws," she said. 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 has been called by farmer unions which have been protesting at the Delhi borders against the new central agri-marketing laws.

After five rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions failed to end the impasse, the two sides are again set to meet on December 9, a day after the countrywide strike. The three farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The Centre, however, has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain.

