Best buses, taxis to run in Mumbai tomorrow

BEST buses and taxis of the Taxi Union of Mumbai will remain operational and will not participate in Bharat Bandh tomorrow in Maharashtra, officials said on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-12-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 22:41 IST
BEST Buses of Mumbai (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

According to the PRO, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), "BEST buses will be operational tomorrow and will not be part of Bharat Bandh. Protective iron grills and other protective gears will be used while plying the buses tomorrow. All routine procedures like seeking police security for BEST depots and other vital locations have been completed."

Shashank Rao, a senior member of Auto Taxi Union said, "Taxi Union of Mumbai has not given any call of strike for tomorrow because their services come under essential services. Hence, cabs (Kaali-Peeli) and autos will be available for Mumbaikars."

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

