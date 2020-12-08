Protesting farmers are misguided says chief of Sonipat Farmer group

Left Menu
Farmers who are protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws have been misguided, said Kanwal Singh Chauhan, President, Progressive Farmers Club, Sonipat who has lent support to these new laws.

Updated: 08-12-2020 08:35 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 08:35 IST
Kanwal Singh Chauhan, President, Progressive Farmers Club, Sonipat (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Farmers who are protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws have been misguided, said Kanwal Singh Chauhan, President, Progressive Farmers Club, Sonipat who has lent support to these new laws. "Farmers who are protesting are misguided. Prime Minister has assured that Minimum Support Price (MSP) and mandi system will remain, said Chauhan after meeting Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday.

His statement came after a delegation of 20 farmers mainly from Haryana met Tomar yesterday to lend support to the farm laws. Meanwhile, a large number of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmers have also given a call for a "Bharat Bandh" for today. Farmer group leaders have held several rounds of talks with the government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9. (ANI)

