Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farm laws will ensure better price to farmers, have opened avenues of private investment: Narendra Singh Tomar

A day ahead of 'Bharat Bandh', Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the three farm laws are aimed at providing better price to farmers for their produce and it would bring prosperity and employment to the villages that have evaded poor farmers even after 70 years of independence.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 22:04 IST
Farm laws will ensure better price to farmers, have opened avenues of private investment: Narendra Singh Tomar
Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Image Credit: ANI

A day ahead of 'Bharat Bandh', Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the three farm laws are aimed at providing better price to farmers for their produce and it would bring prosperity and employment to the villages that have evaded poor farmers even after 70 years of independence. The Union minister was interacting with farmer unions mainly from Haryana and explained to them how private investment will open up for agriculture due to these laws which will benefit farmers.

"Today, infrastructure like warehouse and cold storage will have to built near villages. The avenues for private investment have been opened by these laws. This will increase opportunities of employment generation," Tomar told farmer unions. The minister met a delegation of 20 farmers who had come to urge him to not repeal the laws but make certain amendments.

Tomar spoke how Congress despite writing about these laws in its election manifestos, failed to bring or implement them. "Swaminathan Committee was formed by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. From 2006 to 2014 they had time to implement. Congress put that in election manifesto but never dared to implement," the minister.

He said the government has made attempts but private investments have largely eluded the agriculture sector and there was also a lack of individual investment. "Roads were blocked for investment. There are small farmers and they don't go towards costly farming. FPOs will be formed in villages so investment too will go to villages. Infrastructure will be developed near big mandis. Farmers aren't able to hold his produce so he never gets good price. But these laws will ensure good price to them," the agriculture minister told the farmers.

The minister also explained the investment planned by the government. He said the government is about to invest 1.5 lakh crore in agriculture infrastructure which includes food processing, bee harvesting, fisheries, herbal farming.

He said there were also talks with a bank to give three per cent subsidy on interest to farmers. Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmers' leaders have held several rounds of talks with the government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Medium danger avalanche warning issued for higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir

As winter has set in, the disaster management authority of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday issued a medium danger avalanche warning for several parts of the state. According to a notice issued by the Disaster Management Authority of J-Ks govern...

Ghana votes as candidates offer routes out of economic crisis

Ghanaians voted on Monday in what is expected to be a close race between President Nana Akufo-Addo and his main rival John Mahama, who are offering competing plans to end an economic crisis. Eyes are on the West African powerhouse to see if...

MP: Woman dead, two critical as fire breaks out in house

A woman was charred to death and her husband and his colleague sustained serious burns on Monday night when their house caught fire near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, police said. The blaze erupted at the servant quarters of the state governmen...

Farmers' protest: Parkash Singh Badal seeks PM's personal intervention in finding solution

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his personal intervention in reaching a solution to get the stalemate broken. This comes ahead of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020