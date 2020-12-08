Left Menu
New farm laws are gamechanger will benefit small, marginal farmers, says BJP

On the day of the Bharat Bandh call by farmers, BJP's Manipur unit has said that the new agriculture laws are a game changer and they will benefit small and marginal farmers.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 08-12-2020 11:38 IST
Representative Image

On the day of the Bharat Bandh call by farmers, BJP's Manipur unit has said that the new agriculture laws are a game changer and they will benefit small and marginal farmers. In a series of tweets, Manipur BJP said that the new laws on agriculture reforms are beneficial for the farmers and it will give them access to modern technology as well.

Sharing a photo on Twitter in which some persons are throwing potato on a street from a truck, the Manipur BJP said, "#FarmersAct2020 Every year this is the scene in Bengal Farmers throw their potato produce on the highway. They get Rs 1 - Rs 2 per kg for potato whereas in the market it costs Rs 40. Now Farm Acts give them that freedom. #FarmActsGameChanger." "The Acts also aim to enable farmers to engage at their own will with agri-business companies, retailers, exporters for service and sale of produce while giving the farmer access to modern technology. #FarmActsGameChanger will benefit the small and marginal farmers most," the party said.

In another tweet, the Manipur BJP said, "The farm act has made distinction between Real Hardworking farmers & fake corrupt middlemen. Farm Act has increased earnings of farmers. Farmers are confused over the acts and hence are concerned. They need better clarification of the benefits." "Most sections of the industry and key stakeholders in the agriculture trade reckon that the Farm Acts are progressive & "visionary", & a definitive step towards realising the government's mission of doubling farmer incomes by 2022," it added.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Leaders of farmer groups have held several rounds of talks with the government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9. (ANI)

