Maha cabinet clears bill for international sports university

The state government had announced in the budget that such a university will be set up.The bill will be introduced in the winter session of the state legislature next week, said a statement from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays office. The bill will be tabled in the winter session and the university will be set up in the academicyear 2021-22, the CMO statement said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 22:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved a draft bill for the constitution of an international sports university, an official statement said. The state government had announced in the budget that such a university will be set up.

The bill will be introduced in the winter session of the state legislature next week, said a statement from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office. The bill was drafted by a committee headed by former vice chancellor of Mumbai University Vijay Khole.

In another decision, the cabinet approved a draft bill for setting up D Y Patil Agriculture and Technical Self- financed Universityin Kolhapur. The bill will be tabled in the winter session and the university will be set up in the academicyear 2021-22, the CMO statement said. The cabinet also gave its nod for a new solar energy production policy which contemplates distribution of one lakh solar agriculture pumps every year for the next five years.

As per the targets in the policy, every year 10,000 houses will be connected to solar power. An investment of Rs 75,000 crore is expected in the next five years in the solar power sector, the statement said.

