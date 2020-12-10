Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will increase turnover of village industry to Rs 5 lakh cr in two years, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for MSME Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday vowed to increase the turnover of village industry from Rs 80,000 crores to Rs 5 lakh crores in two years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 10:02 IST
Will increase turnover of village industry to Rs 5 lakh cr in two years, says Nitin Gadkari
Union Minister for MSME Nitin Gadkari speaking during Confederation of Indian Industry Global MSME Business Summit.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for MSME Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday vowed to increase the turnover of village industry from Rs 80,000 crores to Rs 5 lakh crores in two years. Addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Global MSME Business Summit, the Union Minister said, "Presently, the turnover of our village industry is Rs 80,000 crores. My mission is to make it Rs 5 lakh crores in 2 years."

While speaking on the theme, "Reboot to rebound: Stimulating demand and supply side," Gadkari said that the Central government's target is to create five crore more jobs in the next five years. "Presently, the MSME sector employs 11 crore people. Our target is to create 5 crore more jobs in the next 5 years." Further speaking during the event, the Union Minister Gadkari said, "For making Atmanirbhar Bharat, the most important target for the ministries is to make Indian economy strong and for that reason, we need to increase more export at the same time we need to decrease the import."

Last month, Gadkari at Virtual Horasis Asia Meeting had said that Centre is planning to take the MSME contribution to the economic growth from 30 per cent to 40 per cent. "Our target is to take the MSME contribution to the economic growth from 30 per cent to 40 per cent and also increase the MSME export from 48 per cent to 60 per cent. The government is also planning to create 5 crore more jobs from MSME sectors only," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Williamson to miss New Zealand's 2nd test vs West Indies

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the second cricket test against the West Indies so he can be with his wife who is expecting their first child. Williamson scored a career-high 251 in the first test of the two-match series to st...

Talview's Remote Hiring Trends Survey Uncovers Key Recruitment, Team Building, and Technology Trends for 2021

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 10, 2020 PRNewswire -- AI-powered Instahiring leader, Talview, recently conducted its Global Remote Hiring Trends 2021 Survey aimed at exploring the key trends that talent leaders and recruiting teams expect to see in...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

South Korea scrambled to build hospital beds in shipping containers and Japan said it would buy over 10,000 deep freezers to store vaccines, while health regulators in the United States and Britain issued allergy warnings on Pfizers vaccine...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

South Korea scrambled to build hospital beds in shipping containers and Japan said it would buy over 10,000 deep freezers to store vaccines, while health regulators in the United States and Britain issued allergy warnings on Pfizers vaccine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020