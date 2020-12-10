Left Menu
PM to address FICCI's 93rd AGM, Annual Convention on Dec 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at FICCI's 93rd Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention on December 12 at 11.00 via video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 22:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at FICCI's 93rd Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention on December 12 at 11 am via video conferencing. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the virtual FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) Annual Expo 2020 on the same day.

FICCI's Annual Convention is being held virtually on December 11, 12 and 14, 2020. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the theme of this year's Annual Convention is "Inspired India". The event will see the participation of several ministers, bureaucrats, captains of industry, diplomats, international experts, and other leading luminaries. The convention will witness various stakeholders deliberating on implications of Covid-19 on the economy, reforms being undertaken by the government and the way forward for the Indian economy.

The FICCI Annual Expo 2020 will start from December 11 and will continue for a period of one year. The virtual expo will provide an opportunity to exhibitors from across the globe to showcase their products and advance their business prospects. (ANI)

