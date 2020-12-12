Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's Modi says on track to achieve Paris climate accord targets

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 21:45 IST
India's Modi says on track to achieve Paris climate accord targets
Image Credit: Pixabay

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday the country was doubling down on clean energy sources and was on track to achieve the emissions norms set under the 2015 Paris climate change accord.

India, one of the top emitters of greenhouses gases that lead to global warming, is eyeing 450 gigawatt of renewable energy capacity by 2030, Modi said in an address to the Global Climate Ambition Summit. Renewable energy capacity would reach 175 gigawatt before 2022, he said.

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hardline Indonesian cleric held over alleged coronavirus lockdown breaches

Indonesian police detained firebrand Islamic cleric Rizieq Shihab for questioning on Saturday on suspicion of breaching coronavirus restrictions by staging several mass gatherings since his return from self-exile last month. The controversi...

Opposition parties shedding crocodile tears for farmers: Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday advised farmers to be aware of the vested interests of opposition parties, alleging that they are shedding crocodile tears for them. While interacting with reporters here,...

Officials appeal for low-key programs at Bhima Koregaon

Top district officials on Saturday appealed people to avoid gathering in large numbers at the Bhima Koregaon war memorial on January 1 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Pune Collector Rajesh Deshmukh reviewedthe arrangements for the annu...

Kerala CM hits out at central probe agencies, alleges misuse

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday alleged central probe agencies, which should function as per established norms, were being misused to destabilise state governments ruled by opposition parties. The Kerala government viewed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020