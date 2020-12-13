Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agriculture Minister Tomar meets Amit Shah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 16:08 IST
Agriculture Minister Tomar meets Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Som Parkash met Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday amidst farmers' protests against the Centre's three agriculture laws, officials said. The ministers were accompanied by BJP leaders from Punjab.

Tomar and Parkash, along with their ministerial colleague Piyush Goyal, had led the government's negotiations with the protesting farmers. Tomar and Parkash met the home minister, an official said. It was not immediately known what transpired in the meeting.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's borders demanding the repeal of the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020. Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four held with 1.5 kgs gold biscuits in JK's Reasi

The police have arrested four people and seized gold biscuits weighing 1.5 kgs in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district, officials said on Sunday. The accused were part of a gang which used to bring gold from Guwahati and sell it at various pla...

UP: Tractor-trolley overturns, one man dead

One person died, while five others were seriously injured on Sunday, when the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned here, police said. Police said the tractor-trolley was carrying 20 devotees and the driver lost control o...

Average time spent on smartphone up 25% to 6.9 hrs amid pandemic: Vivo-CMR report

Average usage of smartphones by Indians is estimated to have gone up 25 per cent to almost 7 hours a day as people depend on these gadgets for workstudy from home and entertainment amid the pandemic, a report said. The study, commissioned b...

Shun arrogance and scrap farm laws: Kejriwal to Centre

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked the BJP-ruled Centre to shun arrogance and scrap three farm laws as demanded by agitating farmers, and bring a Bill to guarantee minimum support price MSP for agricultural produce. Kejriw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020