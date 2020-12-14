Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra govt tables Shakti Bill for women's safety

The Maharashtra government on Monday tabled the Shakti Bill, pertaining to the prevention of incidents of violence and atrocities against women and children in the state.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-12-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 12:59 IST
Maharashtra govt tables Shakti Bill for women's safety
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tabled Shakti Bill on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra government on Monday tabled the Shakti Bill, pertaining to the prevention of incidents of violence and atrocities against women and children in the state. Notably, the Shakti Bill was drafted on lines of Andhra Pradesh's Disha Act. The Bill was introduced on the first day of the two-day special Assembly Session called to pass the law pertaining to the safety of women and children.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had earlier said that a Bill similar to Andhra Pradesh's Disha Act -- that provides for harsher punishments to those guilty of heinous crimes against women -- will be tabled soon. The Minister had said that under the proposed law, the whole trial of rape cases will be completed in 21 days and there would be provision for stricter punishment including the death penalty.

The Disha Act 2019, allows stringent punishment for crimes committed against women and enables the death penalty for rape and reduces the judgment period in such cases to 21 working days. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJD to observe Foundation Day in all assembly segments & urban pockets

Odishas ruling Biju Janata Dal BJD will observe its Foundation Day on December 26 in all the assembly segments and urban pockets of the state, a senior party leader said. This time the party will observe the Foundation Day in all the urban ...

EU's Barnier says UK trade deal still possible

The European Unions Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said on Monday that sealing a new trade pact with Britain was still possible as the two sides tried to break deadlocks on access to British fishing waters for EU trawlers and corporate ...

Hong Kong stocks end lower as China fines Alibaba, other tech giants

Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Monday, weighed down by tech firms after China fined tech players for not reporting deals properly for anti-trust reviews, though prospects of further policy support in Beijing limited losses. The Hang Seng i...

UN condemns assault on school, children's kidnappings in northern Nigeria

New York US, December 14 ANISputnik The United Nations Childrens Fund UNICEF has denounced the recent attack on a boarding school in the northern Nigerian state of Katsina and the abduction of hundreds of boys. A group of unidentified armed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020