Left Menu
Development News Edition

Conspiracy afoot to confuse farmers: PM Modi

As the protest by farmers outside Delhi entered the 20th day, Modi made a strong pitch for the agri laws enacted in September, describing them as historic and said his government was ready to remove any doubts about the legislations.Without taking names, Modi, on a day-long visit to Gujarat, said opposition parties who are supporting the protest, when in power, were in favour of similar reforms in the agriculture sector.

PTI | Dhordo | Updated: 15-12-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 19:01 IST
Conspiracy afoot to confuse farmers: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a conspiracy is afoot to confuse farmers over the new agri laws and accused the opposition of using farmers' shoulders to fire their guns. As the protest by farmers outside Delhi entered the 20th day, Modi made a strong pitch for the agri laws enacted in September, describing them as historic and said his government was ready to remove any doubts about the legislations.

Without taking names, Modi, on a day-long visit to Gujarat, said opposition parties who are supporting the protest, when in power, were in favour of similar reforms in the agriculture sector. To buttress his point, Modi gave the example of two sectors in Gujarat, his home state, which flourished without government intervention.

He said dairy and fisheries sectors in the state grew exponentially without much intervention of the state government as the business is mainly handled by co-operative sector leaders and farmers. ''In other parts of the country too, milk producers and the co-operative sector have created a successful supply chain. Similarly, governments do not have any significant control on the trade of fruits and vegetables.

''I am giving these examples because a conspiracy is afoot to confuse farmers who have gathered near Delhi at present,'' Modi said. He was speaking at a function here after performing virtual stone laying ceremonies for three projects in Kutch district - a hybrid renewable energy park, a desalination plant and a milk processing and packing unit.

He accused the opposition of using ''farmers' shoulders to fire their guns''. ''I am confident that progressive farmers will defeat those who are doing politics, spreading falsehood and using farmers' shoulders to fire their guns,'' Modi said.

''A sense of fear is being injected into their minds. Farmers are told that their land will be grabbed by others if the new farm laws get implemented.

''I want to ask you. Did the dairy owner take your cattle because you are selling milk to him? Has anyone taken your land or property for entering into a contract to sell your fruits and vegetables,'' he said. The country is asking why the freedom enjoyed by cattle rearers in the dairy sector is not provided to small and marginal farmers growing cereals and lentils, the PM said, strongly backing his agri-marketing laws whose passage has triggered protests by peasants who are camping outside Delhi.

''Demand for farm sector reforms which we brought recently was very old. Many farmer bodies have demanded since long that farmers should be given freedom to sell their produce anywhere they want. ''Those in opposition were in favour of these reforms when they were in power'' said Modi.

''But, they failed to take any decision when in power. They only gave hollow promises to farmers.

''Now, when the country has taken this historic step, these very people are spreading falsehood. I want to reiterate that my government is ready 24 hours to resolve all your doubts,'' said Modi. He said farmers' welfare has been a top priority for his government, which always worked to reduce farming costs to give cultivators new options to increase their income.

Modi said farmers from each and every corner of the country have welcomed the farm laws and given ''blessings'' to the government over them. Farmers, most of them from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting outside Delhi against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

The three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The Centre has repeatedly sought to allay fears over the new farm laws and asserted there will be no tinkering with the existing MSP regime..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1920 hours DEL81 BIZ-TRADE Exports dip 8.74 pc in Nov trade deficit narrows to USD 9.87 bn New Delhi The countrys exports dipped 8.74 per cent to USD 23.52 billion in November on account of contract...

Niger: UN gravely concerned for safety of refugees, following Boko Haram attack

At least 28 people were killed and hundreds more wounded in the four-hour attack that began late in the evening of 12 December local time, now claimed by the Boko Haram terrorist group. The town shelters over 30,000 refugees and displaced...

Mushfiqur Rahim fined 25 per cent of match fee for misbehaving on field

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees for breach of the BCB Code of Conduct during the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 Eliminator. Mushfiqur, who captains Beximco Dhaka, had angrily made a th...

Possibility of adverse event after COVID vaccination can't be ruled out; states, UTs should be prepared: Govt

The possibility of an adverse event after being vaccinated for COVID-19 cannot be ruled out, the government said on Tuesday and asked states and union territories to be prepared for this as part of the anti-coronavirus inoculation drive. At...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020