The commerce ministrys arm Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority APEDA on Tuesday said it proposes to undertake a campaign in major markets to promote export of Basmati rice in retail packs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 20:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The commerce ministry's arm Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) on Tuesday said it proposes to undertake a campaign in major markets to promote export of Basmati rice in retail packs. Considering the potential and prospects of the exports, it has organized a workshop here to discuss and deliberate on the promotion of Basmati Rice, Organic Basmati rice, product diversification and value addition, it said.

The key areas for possible expansion of rice exports from India include development of innovative products from rice to provide nutritional and health benefits; and the products to be developed in a diversified and nutritionally enhanced manner. During 2019-20, India exported 4.45 million tonne of Basmati Rice worth USD 4.33 billion. The major destinations include Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Iran, European Union and the United States.

* * * * ** ** * ** * ** * * SBI General Insurance, IntrCity RailYatri partner to provide travel insurance *Non-life insurer SBI General Insurance on Tuesday said it has partnered with IntrCity RailYatri, a multi-modal intercity mobility platform, to provide domestic travel insurance to customers opting to travel/commute through the platform. The partnership will enable the domestic bus travelers to avail complimentary travel cover worth Rs five lakh along with the travel ticket, a company release said.

Under this partnership, the insurer will provide a wide variety of coverage including accidental death, permanent total disability, and medical evacuation, it said..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

U.S. investigation report hits SEB, Swedbank and Danske Bank shares

The Department of Justice DOJ and FBI are investigating SEB, Swedbank and Danske Bank over possible breaches of U.S. anti-money laundering regulations, Swedish newspaper Dagens Industri reported on Tuesday, sending their shares lower.Sweden...

Army colonel accused of raping friend's wife arrested

An Army colonel accused of raping his civilian friends wife of Russian origin after intoxicating her husband at the Officers Mess in Cantonment area was arrested on Tuesday. Col Neeraj Gahlot was arrested while trying to flee to an unknown ...

Mrs Bectors Food IPO off to flying start; subscribed 3.72 times on first day

Eliciting robust response from investors, the initial share sale of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities got oversubscribed within a few hours of opening for subscription on Tuesday and ended the day with 3.72 times subscription. After Burger King...

Spanish antibody study shows about 10% of population exposed to COVID-19

Results from the latest stage of a nationwide antibody study showed some 9.9 of Spains population, or about 4.7 million people, had been exposed to the coronavirus, health officials said on Tuesday.The study found the virus prevalence had i...
