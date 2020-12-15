The commerce ministry's arm Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) on Tuesday said it proposes to undertake a campaign in major markets to promote export of Basmati rice in retail packs. Considering the potential and prospects of the exports, it has organized a workshop here to discuss and deliberate on the promotion of Basmati Rice, Organic Basmati rice, product diversification and value addition, it said.

The key areas for possible expansion of rice exports from India include development of innovative products from rice to provide nutritional and health benefits; and the products to be developed in a diversified and nutritionally enhanced manner. During 2019-20, India exported 4.45 million tonne of Basmati Rice worth USD 4.33 billion. The major destinations include Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Iran, European Union and the United States.

* * * * ** ** * ** * ** * * SBI General Insurance, IntrCity RailYatri partner to provide travel insurance *Non-life insurer SBI General Insurance on Tuesday said it has partnered with IntrCity RailYatri, a multi-modal intercity mobility platform, to provide domestic travel insurance to customers opting to travel/commute through the platform. The partnership will enable the domestic bus travelers to avail complimentary travel cover worth Rs five lakh along with the travel ticket, a company release said.

Under this partnership, the insurer will provide a wide variety of coverage including accidental death, permanent total disability, and medical evacuation, it said..