Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden to pick former Michigan governor Granholm to be energy secretary -sources

If confirmed by the Senate, Granholm is expected to play a role in the department's support of advanced batteries, energy efficiency and electricity generation from renewable and nuclear power as Biden makes curbing climate change one of the pillars of his administration. She would also likely deal with energy ministers in Russia, Saudi Arabia and other oil and gas-producing countries.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2020 05:21 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 05:21 IST
Biden to pick former Michigan governor Granholm to be energy secretary -sources

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to pick former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm to be secretary of energy in his administration, two people familiar with the decision said on Tuesday. Granholm, 61, was Michigan's first female governor, serving two terms in the battleground state from 2003 to 2011. She worked with Biden, who was vice president under former President Barack Obama, on the 2009 bailout of automobile manufacturers General Motors Co and Chrysler .

A spokesman for Biden's transition team did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for Granholm did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. While governor, Granholm supported efforts to build advanced battery plants for electric cars in Michigan, despite concerns from some in the auto industry about moving away from gasoline-powered engines. She also pushed through a modest energy standard that required a portion of the state's energy to be generated by renewable sources.

More recently she has taught at the University of California, Berkeley, on subjects including state budgets, clean energy jobs, and diversifying the economy. In 2015 she launched the American Jobs Project, to focus on promoting state policies to create middle-class jobs in batteries and other forms of advanced energy technology. If confirmed by the Senate, Granholm is expected to play a role in the department's support of advanced batteries, energy efficiency and electricity generation from renewable and nuclear power as Biden makes curbing climate change one of the pillars of his administration.

She would also likely deal with energy ministers in Russia, Saudi Arabia and other oil and gas-producing countries. Granholm would be the second female U.S. energy secretary after Hazel O'Leary served under former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s.

President Donald Trump's two energy secretaries spent much of their time on oil and gas politics. Rick Perry, his first, was a former governor of Texas. Trump's second, Dan Brouillette, was a former lobbyist for Ford Motor Co and a state energy regulator in Louisiana. Most of the department's budget goes to modernizing the country's stockpile of nuclear warheads and to cleaning up nuclear sites.

Biden picked Granholm over Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, his former adviser when he was in the Senate, and who served in the Obama administration as deputy secretary of energy. Granholm also beat out Arun Majumdar, the first director of the department's agency that promotes and funds research and development of advanced energy technologies, and Ernest Moniz who was energy secretary during the Obama administration.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US reaches pact to send asylum-seekers to El Salvador

The Trump administration has said that it signed an agreement with El Salvadors government to send asylum-seekers who reach US borders to the Central American nation with an opportunity to seek protection there instead. The agreement is mod...

Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 17 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 15, down from 17 cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Wednesday.The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported inf...

Costa Rica authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine - health ministry

Costa Rican authorities on Tuesday authorized the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, the health ministry said in a statement.The United States, Britain, Canada, Bahrain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Singapore have...

Valneva to start clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidate in UK

French pharmaceutical firm Valneva will start the first clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate at four sites in England, Britains business ministry said on Wednesday. The Phase I and Phase II trials involve 150 volunteers in Bris...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020