Left Menu
Development News Edition

Puri appeals to protesting farmers to resume talks with Centre

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and elsewhere have been protesting near various border points of Delhi, including Singhu and Tikri, for over a fortnight demanding that the Centre repeal three new farm laws.The Housing and Urban Affairs minister said the Centre had given assurance on the issues of minimum support price MSP and mandi system, as well as dispute resolution to the agitating farmers.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:35 IST
Puri appeals to protesting farmers to resume talks with Centre
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Image Credit: ANI

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday appealed to protesting farmers to resume talks with the central government to discuss their "genuine" demands, saying this is not the time to remain "adamant". Addressing a virtual 'kisan sammelan', he asserted that the Narendra Modi-led government was taking several steps in the interest of the farming community.

"We are ready to hold talks with them (farmers) to discuss their genuine demands. We are ready to find a solution of this problem, but it is necessary that the farmer brothers join the talks again and put forth their points face to face," he said. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and elsewhere have been protesting near various border points of Delhi, including Singhu and Tikri, for over a fortnight demanding that the Centre repeal three new farm laws.

The Housing and Urban Affairs minister said the Centre had given assurance on the issues of minimum support price (MSP) and mandi system, as well as dispute resolution to the agitating farmers. "If they have anything more to discuss, then come. But this is not the time to remain adamant," he said in an apparent reference to the farmers' demand of repealing the farm laws.

Puri said everybody has the right to hold protest in a democracy. "But there is also a way to hold protest. If you bring tractors near the national capital, that is not protest," he said.

Notably, the Centre had proposed to give ''written assurance'' that the existing MSP regime for procurement would continue. The government had also proposed to make necessary amendments on at least seven issues, including one to allay fears about the weakening of the mandi system.

However, farmers' bodies have been seeking that the three farm laws be repealed while rejecting the government's proposals. Meanwhile, Puri praised the farmers of Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh for bringing Green Revolution through their hard work.

He urged the Punjab BJP leadership to sit with the farmers and ask them if they believe that they will get relief with the amendments proposed by the government. Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said the BJP-led government at the Centre is always with the farmers.

"But some people are playing politics over this issue," he alleged. Puri said the agriculture budget under the BJP-led regime grew six times to Rs 1.34 lakh crore in the last six years.

The foodgrain production which was 251 million tonnes in 2015-16 is now about 296 million tonnes, he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan says U.S. sanctions will not deter Turkey's defence industry

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday U.S. sanctions imposed on Turkey over its acquisition of Russian defence systems will fail in what he said was their aim of deterring Ankaras defence industry efforts.In a televised video conferenc...

Gang of drug-peddlers busted with drugs worth Rs 1.15 crore

An inter-state gang of drug-peddlers has been arrested and contraband worth Rs 1.15 croreseized, police said on WednesdayThe four-member gang had stockpiled the consignment tosell it during the new year celebrations when the sleuths ofthe C...

AIFF announces candidature to host 2027 AFC Asian Cup

All India Football Federation AIFF on Wednesday formally announced its candidature to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027 and deliver a Brighter Future Together for football in India and across Asia. Unveiling its plans at the launch in the capital...

10 AC local services on CR's main line in Mumbai from Dec 17

Ten air-conditioned local train services will be operated on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kalyan section here from Thursday, replacing the ordinary suburban services, the Central Railway said. This is the first time that the Cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020