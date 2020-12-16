Day of 'special joy' for farmers, says PM on Rs 3,500 cr subsidy for sugar mills

Left Menu
It is a day of special joy for crores of farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday soon after the government approved a subsidy of Rs 3,500 crore to sugar mills for clearing the dues of farmers and asserted that it will also help lakhs of workers associated with these mills.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 18:46 IST
It is a day of ''special joy'' for crores of farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday soon after the government approved a subsidy of Rs 3,500 crore to sugar mills for clearing the dues of farmers and asserted that it will also help lakhs of workers associated with these mills. The government approved the subsidy for the export of 60 lakh tonnes of sugar during the ongoing marketing year 2020-21 as part of its efforts to help them clear outstanding dues to sugarcane farmers. ''Today is a day of special joy for crores of farmers of the country. The Cabinet has approved an assistance money of Rs 3500 crote for five crore sugarcane farmers. Money will be directly credited to their accounts. This will also help lakhs of workers associated with these sugar mills,'' Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

