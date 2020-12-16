Vijay Diwas 2020 celebrated at National War Memorial Southern Command Pune

"Vijay Diwas 2020" was celebrated on 16 December 2020 with the customary pomp and fervour at National War Memorial, Southern Command, Pune. This day marks splendid victory achieved by India over Pakistan 49 years ago. The "GREATEST VICTORY EVER" saw the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent nation and India rose as a regional power to reckon with. With this decisive victory over a formidable opponent the Armed Forces of India once again affirmed themselves as a strong component of National power.

The 1971 Indo-Pak War began with Pakistan launching pre-emptive airstrikes against 11 Indian airbases on 03 December 1971. The war was forced upon due to widespread genocide of people of East Pakistan carried out by an oppressive military regime under General Yahya Khan of Pakistan. The war, which was short and intense, was fought on both Eastern and Western fronts. The 13 days war resulted in complete surrender of Pakistan forces and the creation of Bangladesh. The Indian Armed Forces reigned supreme over the Pakistani military in the battlefield. During the war, Southern Command valiantly defended the borders of the nation against any action by Pakistan. The notable battles which were fought in the area of responsibility of the Southern Army included the famous battles of Longewala and Parbat Ali where Pakistan's armoured forces were destroyed by resolute Indian troops. The raid on Pakistani town of Chachro carried out by soldiers of the renowned 10 Para Commando Battalion led by Lieutenant Colonel (later Brigadier) Bhawani Singh, the erstwhile ruler of Jodhpur state was another famous military action. These battles have showcased in fine examples of grit, determination and bravery of our soldiers.

To commemorate the occasion a wreath-laying ceremony was conducted to pay homage to brave soldiers, airmen and sailors of the Indian Armed Forces who did not think twice before laying down their lives to protect the sovereignty and freedom of our great nation. The solemn ceremony was a token of remembrance for theses brave sons of India who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The ceremony was attended by military personnel of Pune Station as well as Veterans of the Indian Army who participated in the operation in Indo Pak War 1971. During the ceremony, tribute was paid to the gallant soldiers of Indo Pak War 1971 at the National War Memorial. A commemorative wreath was laid by Lieutenant General DS Ahuja, Chief of Staff, Southern Command on behalf of all ranks of Headquarters Southern Command. The silence observed by all present echoed skywards to the martyrs of this great nation as an appropriate tribute to their steely resolve to defend India at all costs.

The event concluded with interaction by all attendees in the Museum lawns, adjacent to the National War Memorial.

(With Inputs from PIB)