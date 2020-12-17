Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman provides free education to tribal children in Bhubaneswar

A woman, Manshi Sathpati is providing free education to tribal children in Bhubaneswar.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 17-12-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 10:07 IST
Woman provides free education to tribal children in Bhubaneswar
Manshi Sathpati speaking to ANI. . Image Credit: ANI

A woman, Manshi Sathpati is providing free education to tribal children in Bhubaneswar. "It is a slum area and their parents are daily wage labourers. The government runs many schemes for them but they don't want to leave this place. I thought maybe if I teach them here itself they will develop interest in studies," Sathpati told ANI.

She has been teaching these students in the Nala Basti area in Rasulgarh near their dwellings. The classes are held sometimes under a tree. "As of now, 40 students study. In one year's time, they are studying English, Oriya, General Knowledge and Maths. They also have interest in singing, dance and drawing. I also conduct dance classes for them twice a week," she said.

Sathpati said that some of them want to become doctor, model and some hero. "I inspire them and advice them to study so that they can become what they want ," she said. Speaking regarding the challenges, Sathpati said that first, we have to generate interest for studies in them "We give them biscuits and chocolates so that they get interested in their studies."

"After COVID-19 pandemic, I teach them once in a week following social distancing and wearing masks," she added. (ANI)

Also Read: English health service looking at ways to deploy Pfizer vaccine in care homes - official

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's COVID-19 cases surge past 7 million

Brazils number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged past 7 million on Wednesday, with an all-time high of more than 70,000 cases, according to the health ministrys daily bulletin. The total remains the worlds third highest, according to a tal...

Tapering of Covid-19 relief lowers risk of decline in asset quality: Moody's

As the coronavirus pandemic drags on, regulators in ASEAN and India are facing a need to strike a balance between continuing to support some borrowers and weaning others off debt relief measures introduced at the onset of outbreak, accordin...

With this attitude, we'll be where we should be: Koeman

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman believes that his sides attitude and intensity in the 2-1 win over Real Sociedad can bring them back where they deserve to be. Koeman hailed his teams display as goals from Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong earn...

WHO: Vaccination in Asia-Pacific expected mid or late 2021

The World Health Organization said Thursday that countries in the Asia-Pacific region are not guaranteed to have early access to COVID-19 shots and urged them to adopt a long-term approach to the pandemic. The development of safe and effect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020