Teacher arrested for sexual assault of five minor girls in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem

A teacher has been arrested for alleged sexual assault of five minor girls at a school in Bhadradri Kothagudem.

ANI | Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) | Updated: 17-12-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 10:34 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A teacher has been arrested for alleged sexual assault of five minor girls at a school in Bhadradri Kothagudem. Speaking to ANI over the phone, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhadradri Kothagudem, Sunil Dutt said, "Doda Sunil Kumar, a teacher has been booked and arrested for sexual assault on minor girls of a school at Chintavare village of Laxmidevpalli Mandal. One of the girl's parents complained and during the investigation, we go to know that he has exploited four other girls as well. All girls are between 6-10 years of age."

This incident took place between August to November. The accused was arrested yesterday evening, the SP said. "He will be sent to remand today morning. He committed this offence from August till November. A case is registered under sections 376AB IPC and Section 6 of POCSO ACT at Laxmidevpalli Police Station," the SP added. (ANI)

