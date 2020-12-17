Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers' body FIFA meets Tomar; extends support for new farm laws

Amid the ongoing farmers protest against the new farm laws, yet another farmer grouping FIFA on Thursday met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and extended support for the legislations. The Federation of Indian FPOs and Aggregators FIFA is the sixth group of farmers that has extended support for the laws in the last two weeks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 22:21 IST
Farmers' body FIFA meets Tomar; extends support for new farm laws
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest against the new farm laws, yet another farmer grouping FIFA on Thursday met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and extended support for the legislation. The Federation of Indian FPOs and Aggregators (FIFA) is the sixth group of farmers that has extended support for the laws in the last two weeks. The previous groups were from Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

FIFA represents 15 states and around 500 farmer producers organizations (FPOs) in the country. ''They (FIFA) expressed their support for the recent agricultural reforms by the Government of India. They thanked the minister for the enabling environment which these Acts have created to scale business of FPOs to benefit the small and marginal farmers,'' an official statement said.

Members narrated their experiences in which they described how small farmers have benefitted from the recent reforms and agricultural laws, it added..

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India inching closer to 1-crore COVID case mark with 24,010 new infections

Indias COVID-19 count on Thursday edged closer to the 1-crore mark with 24,010 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total case tally now stands at 99,56,558.Of them, 94,89,74...

16-year-old girl raped, another minor molested by 'friends'

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and another minor girl molested by their two male friends in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district, police said on Thursday. According to the police, both the accused, who are in their early 20s, with the ...

Google hit with third antitrust lawsuit as more than 30 U.S. states sue

A group of U.S. state attorneys general including Colorado and 34 other states filed an antitrust complaint against Alphabet Incs Google on Thursday, marking the third lawsuit against the online search and advertising company this fall.The ...

Turkey, Iraq agree to cooperate against extremist groups

Ankara, Dec 17...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020