Illegal fish breeding centres found in Palghar; 2 booked

Maharashtra fisheries department personnel raided illegal fish breeding centres in Palghar district and destroyed stocks of the exotic Thai Mangur fish, whose cultivation is banned, officials said on Friday.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 18-12-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 11:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra fisheries department personnel raided illegal fish breeding centers in the Palghar district and destroyed stocks of the exotic Thai Mangur fish, whose cultivation is banned, officials said on Friday. The raids were conducted at illegal fish breeding centers in Shimpipada and Suksal areas of Vikramgad taluka on Wednesday, an official release said here.

Stocks of Thai Mangur fish were destroyed and offenses were registered against two persons, Kuldeep Patil and Azim Khan Saeed Akhtar, who were operating these centers, under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (acts are done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), it said. Anand Dattatraya Palav, Assistant Commissioner Fisheries, Thane-Palghar, said the breeding of Thai Manager has been banned and these centers were operating illegally.

In February this year, the Maharashtra government had launched a special drive to destroy cultivation centers of Thai Mangur fish, whose cultivation is considered bad for biodiversity. The Thai Mango is cultivated in highly unhygienic conditions, which may lead to people falling sick after consuming it, the government had said.

Its cultivation is considered harmful for local fish species and aquatic life since it is carnivorous.

