Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protest not for farmers, it's meant to oppose Centre: Rupala

Union minister Parshottam Rupala on Friday alleged that the only purpose of the protest going on at Delhi borders against three farm laws is to oppose the central government and it is not meant for the welfare of farmers.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-12-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 14:29 IST
Protest not for farmers, it's meant to oppose Centre: Rupala
Image Credit: ANI

Union minister Parshottam Rupala on Friday alleged that the only purpose of the protest going on at Delhi borders against three farm laws is to oppose the central government and it is not meant for the welfare of farmers. He also urged the farmers to let these agriculture laws get implemented first and then approach the government for any modifications.

''This agitation is not at all for the benefit of farmers. It is going on just to oppose the central government. There is always a scope for making amendments in the future if farmers feel that some provision is not right. So the upfront demand to scrap the entire law at this juncture is improper,'' the Minister of State for Agriculture said.

The BJP leader from Gujarat was addressing a Kisan Sammelan (farmers' convention) in Vijapur town of Mehsana district as part of the ruling BJP's campaign in the state to make people aware about the three farm laws being opposed by a section of farmers and their organisations. ''If you like the old system, then no one will stop you from selling your farm produce in the APMC. But, why do you want to stop others who want to earn more by selling outside the APMCs? ''Similarly, no one is forcing farmers to enter into a contract, let alone the misplaced apprehension that traders will grab your land after inking the contract,'' Rupala added.

He urged the farmers to have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and let the farm laws get implemented first. ''Let the farm laws be there for some years. The government would make amendments if needed afterwards. We do not have any problem with it. But asking the government to respond in just yes or no is not acceptable. What is the need of Parliament if laws are scrapped just because some people do not like it,'' he asked.

Farmers have been protesting against the the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020. Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to blacklist dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, sources say

The United States is set to add dozens of Chinese companies, including the countrys top chipmaker SMIC, to a trade blacklist on Friday, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. The move, which has not previously been re...

EU's Barnier says "extremely difficult" to agree fishing rights in UK trade talks

European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday that just a few hours remained for negotiations to reach a new trade deal with Britain, with disagreements over fishing rights clouding the prospects of a deal. Speaking to the ...

Games-E-sports, breakdancing win 2022 Asian Games spots

E-sports and breakdancing will debut in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, as full medal sports after being approved by the Olympic Council of Asia OCA, the governing body said on Friday. E-sports first appeared as an official medal s...

HK stocks end lower on news U.S. to blacklist more Chinese firms

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Friday, as market sentiment soured on news that the United States is set to add dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist, ramping up tensions between Washington and Beijing. Sources told Reuters tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020