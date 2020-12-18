Left Menu
Development News Edition

DoNER Minister addresses 95th Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy

Dr Jitendra Singh said that officers have an opportunity to become the architect of New India, the foundation of which was laid down by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 18:09 IST
DoNER Minister addresses 95th Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy
Dr Jitendra Singh also distributed the President of India Gold Medal and Certificate for the Best Officer Trainee. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Good Governance is reflected in new initiatives like Mission Karmayogi and Aarambh for Civil Services in the country. Addressing the Valedictory Function of 95th Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, he said that the training found its true virtue out of adversity conducted during the trying times of Corona Pandemic.

Expressing satisfaction that out of a total of 428 Officer Trainees in this Foundation Course, 136 are female that is roughly 32%, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the trend of women empowerment has gained momentum in the last six-seven years after the assumption of office by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He also underlined that the presence of a large number of officers- 245 from engineering background will go a long way in Good Governance practices as this government had launched various specialized flagship schemes which need special expertise like the Ayushman Bharat, Soil Health Card or the promotion of Inland Waterways.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that officers have an opportunity to become the architect of New India, the foundation of which was laid down by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He recalled that in the last 5 to 6 years, a series of new beginnings and innovations were undertaken by Prime Minister to provide a new orientation and direction to bureaucracy in India. He particularly mentioned that a three-month Central Government stint as Assistant Secretaries for IAS officers at the beginning of their career started a couple of years back added tremendously in their capacity building.

Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that in line with the objectives of the mission Karmyogi, online pre-Foundation Course was started with 95th FC and he also appreciated the new modules in the Foundation Course on Social Inclusion which covered aspects such as Gender, Children, Disability, urban labour force, and experiential activities such as breaking the barriers, power walk and visit nearby worksites and places where people at margins were staying.

He said, with a vision to make the civil servants capable of leading the transformation and work seamlessly across departments and fields, Common Foundation Course (CFC) named Aarambh was started as part of the 94th Foundation course in 2019.

In 2020, for the 95th Foundation course, 428 participants from various services started the Foundation Course from 12th October 2020. Because of COVID pandemic, the thematic exercise this year - "Aarambh-2020" – was organised from 14th October to 31st October 2020, with experts and global thought leaders sharing their knowledge and experience on the theme chosen for this year, "Governance in India @100".

In his address, Dr Sanjeev Chopra, Director of LBSNAA said that for conducting the online sessions, the Learning Management System (LMS) known as GYAN is used at LBSNAA. He said that Prime Minister's Vocal for Local campaign was well imbibed in the course and new things like co-learning in history projects and in other streams were encouraged. He said that this batch has the ability and agility to overcome the adversities like Corona and wished them all success in their future endeavours.

Dr Jitendra Singh also distributed the President of India Gold Medal and Certificate for the Best Officer Trainee. He also laid the foundation stone of Government Primary School at Charleville, Mussoorie. A short movie made by the officers was also shown on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal believes Brexit trade deal still possible, says minister

Portugals foreign minister said on Friday he believed a trade deal between Britain and the European Union was still possible and said a close relationship between both sides was essential for the future.I think it a deal is possible, August...

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in the Mendhar and Balakote sectors of Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district.Small arms were fired and shelling with mortars was witnessed.In a similar incident, Pakistan viol...

Lupin gets USFDA nod for marketing generic drug to reduce cholesterol

Drug firm Lupin on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market generic Colesevelam Hydrochloride tablets used for reducing elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The company has received approval to ma...

Premature rollback of RBI policies could derail nascent growth: Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das voted for status quo at the last bi-monthly monetary policy review arguing that premature rollback of policies undertaken to mitigate the impact of the pandemic would be detrimental to nascent growth and recover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020