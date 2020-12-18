DoNER Minister addresses 95th Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Good Governance is reflected in new initiatives like Mission Karmayogi and Aarambh for Civil Services in the country. Addressing the Valedictory Function of 95th Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, he said that the training found its true virtue out of adversity conducted during the trying times of Corona Pandemic.

Expressing satisfaction that out of a total of 428 Officer Trainees in this Foundation Course, 136 are female that is roughly 32%, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the trend of women empowerment has gained momentum in the last six-seven years after the assumption of office by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He also underlined that the presence of a large number of officers- 245 from engineering background will go a long way in Good Governance practices as this government had launched various specialized flagship schemes which need special expertise like the Ayushman Bharat, Soil Health Card or the promotion of Inland Waterways.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that officers have an opportunity to become the architect of New India, the foundation of which was laid down by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He recalled that in the last 5 to 6 years, a series of new beginnings and innovations were undertaken by Prime Minister to provide a new orientation and direction to bureaucracy in India. He particularly mentioned that a three-month Central Government stint as Assistant Secretaries for IAS officers at the beginning of their career started a couple of years back added tremendously in their capacity building.

Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that in line with the objectives of the mission Karmyogi, online pre-Foundation Course was started with 95th FC and he also appreciated the new modules in the Foundation Course on Social Inclusion which covered aspects such as Gender, Children, Disability, urban labour force, and experiential activities such as breaking the barriers, power walk and visit nearby worksites and places where people at margins were staying.

He said, with a vision to make the civil servants capable of leading the transformation and work seamlessly across departments and fields, Common Foundation Course (CFC) named Aarambh was started as part of the 94th Foundation course in 2019.

In 2020, for the 95th Foundation course, 428 participants from various services started the Foundation Course from 12th October 2020. Because of COVID pandemic, the thematic exercise this year - "Aarambh-2020" – was organised from 14th October to 31st October 2020, with experts and global thought leaders sharing their knowledge and experience on the theme chosen for this year, "Governance in India @100".

In his address, Dr Sanjeev Chopra, Director of LBSNAA said that for conducting the online sessions, the Learning Management System (LMS) known as GYAN is used at LBSNAA. He said that Prime Minister's Vocal for Local campaign was well imbibed in the course and new things like co-learning in history projects and in other streams were encouraged. He said that this batch has the ability and agility to overcome the adversities like Corona and wished them all success in their future endeavours.

Dr Jitendra Singh also distributed the President of India Gold Medal and Certificate for the Best Officer Trainee. He also laid the foundation stone of Government Primary School at Charleville, Mussoorie. A short movie made by the officers was also shown on the occasion.

