Kotranka sub-division in J-K's Rajouri district to have road connectivity soon

Residents of Kotranka sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district will soon have proper road connectivity, thanks to the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-12-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 18:04 IST
Blacktopping underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Residents of Kotranka sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district will soon have proper road connectivity, thanks to the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). Locals in the area expressed elation and gratitude to the government for the facility as they used to face a lot of hardships due to the lack of proper roads.

The new roads will now connect villages like Hubbi, Kandi and Jamola. "The stretch of 3-4 kilometres on this road was terrible and people could not even walk on it. I am glad to see that work is underway for its construction," said Zahir, a local who has been living in the area for about two years.

Nazir Hussain, an employee of the Road and Building department of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, said that the road used to be in such a bad condition that people could not walk on it "Let alone cars, not even people could walk on this road before. Now, thanks to the government, the best quality roads are being built here. Blacktopping and mixing work is going on and it will be completed soon. We request the Lieutenant Governor to provide more funds so that we can connect even more villages," Hussain told ANI.

"This is like a huge gift from the government and I am happy that I will be able to bring my car here with ease. Tourism will also see a boost with increasing connectivity," said Mohd Mushtaq, a local resident. (ANI)

