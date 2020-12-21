Farmers' protest: Delhi Police issues traffic alert, closes Tikri, Dhansa borders

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest at border areas of the national capital, Delhi Police has closed Tikri, Dhansa borders for traffic movement. "Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any traffic movement. Jhatikara borders is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement," Delhi Police tweeted.

Besides Tikri and Dhansa borders, Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, and Mangesh borders are also closed and traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. The Delhi police have also requested the commuters to avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK road, and National Highway number 44.

"Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, and Mangesh borders are closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad Saboli & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Pl avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK road and NH 44," Delhi Police said in a subsequent tweet. As farmer unions continue with their protest to demand repeal of the three agriculture laws, the Central government on Sunday invited farmer leaders for a fresh round of talks amid attempts to end the agitation.

Farmers have been agitating at the gates of the national capital since November 26 against the recently enacted three farm laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.